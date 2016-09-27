Sites to serve on planning commission
Former borough councilor Scott Sites on Sept. 20 was appointed to a four-year term on the Middletown Borough Planning Commission.
Council tapped Sites to replace Raymond Jones, who resigned recently. The borough advertised to find residents interested in filling the vacancy, but Sites was the only applicant, said Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter.
Sites served on council through 2015 but did not seek re-election in November.
