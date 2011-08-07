Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press and Journal Staff Photo by Dan Miller — Mary Robinson sits on the porch of her double-wide mobile home in the former Caravan Court, now known as Harborton Place. Robinson has lived here since 2010, survived the 2011 flood, and says she doesn't want to move. No one has talked to residents about a possible buyout, she said.

The state wants to buy out Caravan Court, the mobile home park off of Vine Street in Middletown that was flooded out in September 2011.

The offer was presented to borough council on Sept. 20 by David R. Grey, an economic development analyst with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The offer is being presented as voluntary. If the borough accepts, funds from DCED would be used to raze all of Caravan Court — 30 to 40 mobile home units according to Grey. From then on, the land would not be developed but would remain “open space” in perpetuity, Grey said.

Caravan Court, owned by Harborton Place MHCLLC, is scheduled for an Oct. 20 sheriff’s sale in Dauphin County Court. Mortgage foreclosure proceedings against Harborton Place LLC were initiated in Dauphin County Court in 2012 by Wells Fargo Bank.

Harborton Place LLC owes $5.29 million to Wells Fargo, according to the sheriff’s sale notice. Harborton Place is also in receivership to Trident Pacific, a company based in California.

It is not up to Harborton Place whether to accept the DCED buyout, said borough Councilor Robert Reid.

“If I was the owner, I would say, ‘Buy me, I’m outta here,’ ” Reid said during the council meeting.

What makes sense?

While the buyout may seem an answer to prayer for Harborton Place, whether it makes sense for the borough is open to question.

Besides the loss of property tax, electric revenue, and a decline in water and sewer revenue, the borough is spending “significant dollars” to upgrade the equipment that supplies electricity to the mobile home park under a settlement reached in a lawsuit that was filed against the borough by Harborton Place, Borough Manager Ken Klinepeter told the council.

“To agree to enter into a voluntary program to demolish those structures would be a loss” to the borough, Klinepeter said.

Buying out Harborton Place would add to the significant amount of lost property tax and electric revenue — and lost residents — that is the legacy of the 2011 flooding from Tropical Storm Lee and Hurricane Irene.

The flooding resulted in the permanent loss of 142 mobile homes and 74 single-family and multi-family homes throughout Middletown.

The storm also caused $900,000 in damages to public facilities such as parks, roads and bridges throughout Middletown and Lower Swatara Township.

A portion of Caravan Court “could not be redeveloped” after 2011 because of the flood, said Borough Solicitor Adam Santucci. Part of the property was also acquired by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission as part of the turnpike bridge expansion project abutting the park on Vine Street.

“It’s gotten smaller” since 2011, Santucci said of Harborton Place.

After the 2011 flooding, the borough paid up front the cost of demolishing homes and relocating people, and then applied for reimbursement from the federal government. It took until the end of 2015 to get all of the money back.

It appears that the process would be similar if the borough accepted DCED’s offer. The borough would hire the demolition company and manage “the whole process” and then get reimbursed through the state, Klinepeter said.

News to residents

Word that the state is interested in buying out the former Caravan Court came as news to Mary Robinson and several other residents of the mobile home park. Robinson was the only one who agreed to allow her name to be used.

Robinson and the other residents did receive notice of the upcoming sheriff’s sale. However, the residents didn’t seem to take the notice too seriously in that the property has been listed for sheriff’s sale before and nothing happened.

One resident who has lived in the park all her life and asked not to be identified said she would be open to the buyout, depending upon how much compensation is offered for her family’s mobile home and for the cost of relocating.

But another man who has lived in the park for several decades said that the environment in Caravan Court is much better now than it used to be, and he and his wife don’t want the hassle of moving at this point in their lives.

Robinson and others living in the park own their mobile home, or are in the process of financing it. Everyone pays rent to the trailer park for the ground upon which their home sits. The trailers are not permanent structures.

Robinson has lived here since 2010 or early 2011, before the flood. She has five sons, one of whom also lives in Caravan Court two doors down from her. Her family wanted her to move to the trailer park so they can keep a closer eye on her, Robinson said.

She likes it here and doesn’t want to move. The park is a small peaceful enclave seemingly removed from the hustle and bustle of the traffic going by on busy Vine Street, yet Robinson is close to everything she needs to get to — the grocery store, the doctor, hairdresser, etc.

“It’s a perfect place to live for people that are (on a) low income and are retired. I don’t want to go into a nursing home or assisted living where they take your money,” Robinson said. “I am 67 but that don’t mean I’m dead.”

She said her son and his wife want to move, but that’s because they have six kids and need more room.

Robinson said she is not required to have flood insurance. She doesn’t have it because she says she doesn’t need it.

She had to evacuate in 2011, but she didn’t get any water inside of her trailer. She had to replace her drier because the drier hose runs under the trailer, but that was it.

“I was lucky,” Robinson said. “The trailer next to me was knocked off its foundation. It’s no longer there.”

Still, she views what happened in 2011 as a freak occurrence.

“It’s not known to be a flood area,” Robinson said of the trailer park. “It was just one of those stupid things that happen, so they say.”

Targeted area

However, Caravan Court has been identified by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency as one of a handful of areas all over the state that DCED is targeting for the flood buyouts, Grey told council. The others are in Harrisburg and in Luzerne and Wyoming counties.

“In conversations with PEMA we have focused on Caravan Court,” Grey said. “That was heavily hit during the flooding.”

In response to Tropical Storm Lee and Hurricane Irene the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provided $29 million to DCED.

DCED “decided to start a buy out program and set aside $25 million for that purpose,” Grey said.

No one during the meeting was able to put a price tag on the total amount of revenue that the borough would lose if Caravan Court was no more.

The loss of electric revenue was informally estimated at $3,500 a month or about $42,000 a year by Mayor James H. Curry III, based on the 30 to 40 units noted by Grey.

Harborton Place is assessed at $1.47 million for property tax purposes, according to Dauphin County tax records. The borough gets $8,298 in annual property tax revenue from the trailer park, Dauphin County gets $10,133, and Middletown Area School District just less than $31,000 a year.

Councilor Anne Einhorn wanted to know about the amount of financial assistance that the trailer park residents would get to compensate them for the move.

Grey didn’t have any specifics.

“We do have some funding set aside for downpayment assistance and there are opportunities we can explore” regarding the “redevelopment of multi-family housing,” he said.

Council President Ben Kapenstein asked that Grey provide a “written proposal” on the buyout offer to council.

Santucci asked Grey how long council has to give the state an answer.

Grey didn’t give a date, instead referring to the matter as “an ongoing conversation.”